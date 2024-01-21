Uttarakhand-Ayodhya Connection: Saryu River Sacred Flow

Sacred journey of the Saryu River, originating from Uttarakhand's picturesque Kapkot, weaving through Kumaon's heart, connecting with Ayodhya. Witness the historical significance, from Lord Shri Ram's exile to the flourishing landscapes of Ayodhya, as the river rejuvenates at Pancheshwar.

Bageshwar (The Hawk): Originating from Kapkot, in Uttarakhand the Saryu River sets off on a journey that intricately connects the landscapes of Kumaon division in Uttarakhand to the city of Ayodhya. Flowing through the heart of the Kumaon region the Saryu River begins its course at Sarmool located 15 km south of Nanda Kot. Meandering through locales like Kapkot, Bageshwar, Seraghat and Rameshwar before merging with the Kali River (also known as Sharda River) at Pancheshwar in Champawat district along the Nepal border.



The confluence of the Kali and Ghaghra rivers near Brahmaghat close to Bahraich marks a rebirth for the Saryu River. This rejuvenated river gracefully adorns the banks of Ayodhya shaping the landscape that bore witness to Lord Shri Rams journey from exile to his triumphant return. Acting as a boundary between Pithoragarh and Almora districts, the drainage area of ​​the Saryu River boasts temperate and tropical forests which contribute to enriching ecological diversity in this region.



Rivers are often considered lifelines across nations. Play a role in irrigating vast populations. Amongst rivers, like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari and Narmada; the historical significance of the Saryu River stands out prominently. Not did it witness Lord Shri Rams saga. It has also managed to preserve its purity throughout time.

The Saryu River, also known as Sarju is geographically classified as a tributary of the Sharda River. It flows through Uttar Pradesh after separating from the Sharda River, in Uttarakhand. The river spans 350 kilometers. Is an important source of water for the population of Uttar Pradesh. It passes through tourist destinations in both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.



The Saryu River holds significance in Hindu scriptures like the Vedas and Ramayana. It is considered one of the seven tributaries of the Ganga. Is revered for its purifying qualities. Ayodhya, which is located on the banks of the Saryu holds importance as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram.



According to Hindu mythology the Saryu River is not a tributary. A sacred body of water mentioned in the Ramayana. Its flow through Ayodhya, known as Lord Ramas city contributes to fertility. Witnesses his birth. Today Ayodhya has become a tourist destination attracting visitors to its pilgrimage sites, along the banks of the Saryu River.



With an origin altitude of 4150 meters stretching over 350 kilometers and deriving its name from Sanskrit language the Saryu River has a legacy as it is referred to in Rigveda and Ramayana as Lord Ramas birthplace.

Legends also tell the tale of Shravan Kumars demise by the riverbanks, which adds to the mysterious aura surrounding the Saryu River. This unique river, believed to flow continues to draw countless worshippers who seek solace in its sacred waters during various religious occasions.



One notable attraction, along the course of the Saryu River is the Lord Bagnath temple referred to as old Kashi. It is situated at the junction where the Saryu and Gomti rivers converge in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand.

—PREM PRAKASH UPADHYAY