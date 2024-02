Massive Blaze Engulfs Chemical Factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: No Casualties Reported. Fire-Tenders Rushed to Scene for Dousing Operation

Meerut: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials added that there were no reports of casualties or injuries in the blaze. The area falls under the ambit of Partapur Police Station, Meerut.

Upon receiving information, more than half a dozen fire-tenders were deployed at the scene and started operations to douse the blaze.

The exact cause of the blaze could not be known immediatey, they said.

More details are awaited

—ANI