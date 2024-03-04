    Menu
    Uttar Pradesh: Bomb threat to Yogi Adityanath, FIR filed

    The Hawk
    March4/ 2024
    Uttar Pradesh Police Launch Investigation After Bomb Threat Targets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; Unknown Caller Warns of Explosion, FIR Filed.

    Yogi Adityanath Bomb threat


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police on Monday said that a case has been registered against an unknown person following a bomb threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    According to police, the threat call was made on March 2 to a chief constable posted at the security headquarters.

    "The caller told the Chief Constable that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be blown up by a bomb and disconnected the call," officials said.
    An FIR has been registered at Mahanagar police station against the unknown caller and an investigation is underway, police said.

    —ANI

