Uttar Pradesh: Bomb threat to Yogi Adityanath, FIR filed

Uttar Pradesh Police Launch Investigation After Bomb Threat Targets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; Unknown Caller Warns of Explosion, FIR Filed.



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police on Monday said that a case has been registered against an unknown person following a bomb threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to police, the threat call was made on March 2 to a chief constable posted at the security headquarters.

"The caller told the Chief Constable that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be blown up by a bomb and disconnected the call," officials said.

An FIR has been registered at Mahanagar police station against the unknown caller and an investigation is underway, police said.

—ANI