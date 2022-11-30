Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead, 15 injured in bus-truck collision on Lucknow-Bahraich highway

Bahraich (UP): As many as 6 people were killed while 15 others were injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway on Wednesday.

According to Dinesh Chandra, District Magistrate, the incident took place close to 4:30 am when a speeding truck broadsided a Lucknow depot bus.

Six people died on the spot and 15 others who were injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of four was stated to be critical. Those killed were yet to be identified.

The bus was going to Rupaideeha from Lucknow, while the truck was on its way to Lucknow from Bahraich, the DM said. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot with the vehicle.

Police are probing the matter and searching for the absconding driver with the help of CCTV footage from nearby areas.

—PTI