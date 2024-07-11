Bus Truck Collision
J·Jul 11, 2024, 05:13 am
UP: Two killed, 16 injured as double-decker bus rams into parked truck in Hathras
J·May 17, 2024, 02:31 pm
5 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with truck on NH in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
J·Jan 03, 2024, 04:57 am
12 dead, 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Assam's Golaghat
J·Sep 08, 2023, 09:46 am
Maha: 47 students injured in Palghar bus-truck collision
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Six fatalities on the Agra-Lucknow expressway
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead, 15 injured in bus-truck collision on Lucknow-Bahraich highway
