Gujarat News: 4 Dead, 30+ Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Kachchh

Kachchh: As many as four people were killed and over 30 others were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Gujarat's Kachchh district, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Bhuj Kutch (Western) Vikas Sunda informed that the four people have been declared dead while those injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident took place near Mundra in Kachchh district, police said.

"Four people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus near Mundra in Kutch district," SP Sunda said.

Further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)