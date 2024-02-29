Uttar Pradesh Govt To Provide Buses For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Thursday to ensure availability of buses for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the instructions, the buses which will be deployed for election duty must undergo a safety inspection. As per the government's guidelines, unfit buses should not be sent under any circumstances on election duty. Only those drivers whose licences are valid should be sent on election duty.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister (independent charge), Daya Shankar Singh, said, "Under no circumstances should the offroad buses be over one percent during the election period. The physical condition of buses should be good, and issues with seats, handles, windows, doors, etc., should be rectified by conducting inspections."

"Ensure that headlights, tail lights, indicators, horns, wipers, etc., are functioning properly and undergo necessary inspections. Buses should have a first aid box with medicines available," he added.

Transport Minister further directed that the helpline number '18001802877' be mentioned at the designated place in the buses. If a bus develops a major fault for any reason, arrange for an alternative bus at that location. Arrangements for alternative vehicles should be made for this purpose.

The Transport Corporation will now take charge of producing diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) used in BS-6 buses. The Transport Corporation is working rapidly in this direction.

"Currently, urea used in BS-6 buses is procured through tenders in the open market by reputable companies. After setting up production units in this sector, the Transport Corporation estimates a reduction of approximately 20 percent in future expenses. In recent days, officials of the Transport Corporation have inspected urea production units operating in the market. Following this, technical experts are considering establishing urea production units within the Transport Corporation itself," the state's Transport Minister, Daya Shankar Singh, mentioned.

He further stated that by retreading the tyres used in their buses, the Transport Corporation has significantly reduced expenses. Similarly, the establishment of urea plants for the urea used in BS-6 buses will bring a considerable reduction in economic costs and prove beneficial for the corporation.

He mentioned that BS-6 buses, besides being modern, also contribute to minimal pollution. The purchase of BS-6 buses is not only in the interest of the Transport Corporation but also enhances the convenience of passengers, posing no health risk. —ANI