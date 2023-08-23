US Vice President Kamala Harris To Travel To Jakarta, Indonesia To Attend US-ASEAN Summit, East Asia Summit

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia from September 4-7 to attend the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. She will also engage with leaders from the Indo-Pacific.

During the visit, the Vice President and ASEAN leaders will review the unprecedented expansion in US-ASEAN relations under the Biden-Harris Administration and the Vice President will reaffirm the United States’ enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality, according to a statement from the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday (US local time).

“Throughout these Summits and her additional engagements, will advance initiatives to promote our shared prosperity and security, including by advancing our work on the climate crisis, maritime security, infrastructure, economic growth, efforts to uphold and strengthen international rules and norms in the region, and other regional and global challenges,” Pierre said.

This visit marks the Vice President's third trip to Southeast Asia within the past two years. It builds upon her trips in August 2021 to Singapore and Vietnam, as well as her visit in November 2022 to Thailand and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will travel to India on a four-day visit to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September in New Delhi during which he will discuss joint efforts to tackle global issues like climate change, including the Ukraine war with member nations, the White House confirmed on Tuesday. In a statement, the White House said Biden and G20 partners will also discuss clean energy transition and combating climate change increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks.

India is set to host G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

“President Joseph R Biden, Jr will travel to New Delhi, India, from September 7-10 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” the White House statement read.

“President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Putin’s war in Ukraine, and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges,” it added. —ANI