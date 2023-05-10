Alon Ben-Meir * Whether or not Erdogan wins the May 14 presidential election, his legacy will be marred by his authoritarianism, corruption, and ruthlessness. The Turkish people have now a historic opportunity to oust him and begin a process of healing the nation under the leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party New York (The Hawk): As the Turkish people go to the polling stations on May 14 to cast their vote for Parliament and the President, millions are still haunted by what President Erdogan has done to their country and the way he treated his fellow countrymen. No one doubts that Erdogan will use every lever of power he possesses and every possible sinister scheme in an effort to secure another victory. Nevertheless, he may still lose the election, as according to the latest polls a majority of the eligible voters cannot forget his evil deeds, especially over the last decade. He subjected his people to draconian rules and decrees, coupled with pervasive corruption and arbitrary incarceration of thousands of innocent people and scores of journalists. He has and continues to terrorize his Kurdish community, denying them their basic cultural and human rights while detaining members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the third-largest party in the Turkish parliament. Meanwhile, the economy is in free fall, inflation is standing at a staggering 50 percent, the value of the Turkish Lira continues to plummet against the dollar and the euro, and unemployment is hovering around 10 percent. Not to mention Erdogan’s ineptitude in dealing with the devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of 50,000 while shattering the livelihoods of millions. Given this gloomy picture, one would ...