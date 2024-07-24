    Menu
    World

    A plane with 19 people on board slips off the runway and crashes at Nepal airport

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July24/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The flight, en route to Pokhara, experienced the mishap for reasons not yet determined. Emergency crews are at the scene, and the airport has been closed.

    Nepal Plane Crash

    Kathmandu: A plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed Wednesday while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal’s capital, state television said.

    The plane belongs to the domestic Saurya airline and was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara, Nepal Television said.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/new-zealand-to-apologise-after-enquiry-finds-200000-children-and-vulnerable-adults-abused-in-care 

    It was not clear how it slipped or if there were any casualties. Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed and emergency crew were working.

    —AP

    Categories :WorldTags :Nepal plane crash Saurya airline Kathmandu airport Tribhuvan International Airport Pokhara flight Aviation accident Nepal Emergency response Kathmandu
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in