    Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Mexico, GFZ says

    May12/ 2024
    Strong Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Near Chiapas Coast, Mexico; Key Details from GFZ on Depth and Impact.

    A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

    The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

    —Reuters

