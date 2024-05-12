    Menu
    Indonesia floods, landslides kill 28, four missing

    May12/ 2024
    Heavy Rains Trigger Devastating Floods and Landslides in West Sumatra; 28 Dead, Infrastructure Severely Impacted, BNPB Coordinates Swift Emergency Response.

    Jakarta: Heavy rain brought floods and landslides to Indonesia's province of West Sumatra, killing at least 28, with four still missing, authorities said on Sunday.

    "There are 28 people killed, and we are still searching for four others who are missing," Abdul Malik, the chief of the provincial rescue team, told Reuters.

    The national disaster management agency BNPB said in a statement that flooding since Saturday night had brought mud to the Tanah Datar regency, affecting five sub-districts.

    BNPB said its latest assessment showed 84 housing units and 16 bridges were affected by the disaster, adding that heavy equipment had been deployed to speed up the clearing of road access.

    —Reuters

