Emir of Kuwait dissolves parliament, suspends some constitutional articles

Kuwait City: Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, issued this evening an Emiri decree dissolving parliament and suspending some constitutional articles for no more than four years.
—ANI
