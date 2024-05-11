    Menu
    World

    Emir of Kuwait dissolves parliament, suspends some constitutional articles

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May11/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait has issued an Emiri decree to dissolve the parliament and suspend certain constitutional articles.

    Kuwait's emir

    Kuwait City: Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, issued this evening an Emiri decree dissolving parliament and suspending some constitutional articles for no more than four years.

    —ANI

    Categories :WorldTags :Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Parliament Dissolution Constitutional Suspension Political News Emiri Decree Kuwait Government
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in