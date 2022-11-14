UPPCB sends out notices to check on pollution in the air

Lucknow (The Hawk): For failing to reduce air pollution levels in Lucknow's industrial and forest areas, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued warnings.

"Waste, chiefly leaves and twigs, in the Kukrail forest area apparently was burned by the forest department workers," stated Dr. U.C. Shukla, regional officer for the UPPCB. Some burnt leaves were discovered during the recent days, when Kukrail's air quality index (AQI) had risen quickly and during a UPPCB check.

"Because it is a woodland area, the AQI is anticipated to be lower than other locations. As a result, the DFO has been given notice and instructed to forbid staff members from burning forest garbage.

Similar reports of ongoing stubble burning have been made in many Lucknow neighbourhoods. In order to prevent stubble burning, a notice has been given to the district agriculture officer.

According to Shukla, the Talkatora Industrial Area has a high level of pollution, and as a result, a notice ordering immediate action to reduce pollution in the state capital's industrial regions has been issued.

Smoke cannons will be used by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to lower pollution levels in a number of city neighbourhoods.

Pankaj Singh, a second municipal commissioner, stated: "LMC will utilise smoke guns to lower the city's pollution levels."

(Inputs from Agencies)