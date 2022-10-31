UP: A man cuts the throat of a woman over a land dispute

Lucknow (The Hawk): After a small argument, a neighbour of a 50-year-old woman in a village within the Gudamba police circle in Lucknow cut the woman's throat, killing her.

After the crime, the accused escaped, leaving the victim with severe bleeding, but she was apprehended three hours later.

According to S.M. Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), North, Lucknow, the tragedy happened on Sunday in Rajauli village while the deceased, Shahida Bano, was working in a field of agriculture some distance from her home.

The authorities were alerted to the incident after the locals discovered her throat-slit body in the farming field.

Salimudeen, the crime's suspect, lived with his family in his neighbourhood in the same hamlet, according to the DCP.

He said that on Saturday night, Shahida and Salimudeen got into a fight over a land dispute, which was later resolved with the help of a few others, according to what the locals had told the police.

Salimudeen became a suspect after the incident when he was discovered gone from his home and then discovered hiding in surrounding farmland.

Salimudeen is believed to be a man of short temper who frequently gets into fights with peasants, according to the locals.

According to the police, a murder FIR was filed and the deceased's body was transported for a post-mortem.

