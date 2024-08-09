Land Dispute
J·Aug 09, 2024, 03:10 pm
SC adjourns hearing on plea concerning Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute till November
J·Feb 03, 2024, 07:06 am
BJP MLA Arrested for Shooting Shiv Sena Leader in Maharashtra Land Dispute
J·Nov 20, 2023, 02:17 pm
SC defers hearing till Dec 1 on pleas concerning Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque land title dispute
J·Sep 26, 2023, 02:42 pm
Armed with UNESCO tag, Visva Bharati University seeks back land under Bengal govt's jurisdiction
J·Sep 17, 2023, 03:32 am
Son, three aides held for killing father for property in UP
J·Sep 15, 2023, 07:41 am
Three killed in property dispute, houses set on fire in UP’s Kaushambi
J·Sep 14, 2023, 05:03 am
Radhasoami Satsang office bearers booked for trespass
J·Sep 13, 2023, 04:15 am
Ex-UP DGP booked for assaulting village head
J·May 23, 2023, 08:59 am
Odisha man murders brother, family over land dispute
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UP: A man cuts the throat of a woman over a land dispute
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Land dispute leads to group clash in MP town, police deployed in strength
