Bengal: Eight arrested in Murshidabad kidnapping case

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) Police in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday arrested eight individuals in connection with the kidnapping of a local grocery merchant, Lal Chand Mandal, in Domkal.

Among the accused are a civic volunteer and a known associate of a deceased Trinamool Congress MLA.

According to a senior police official, the kidnapping stemmed from a land dispute. Mandal was rescued safely following swift police action.

Initially, seven suspects were apprehended: Mominul Islam, Suman Mandal, Ajmir Mandal, Iman ul Kabir, Ansarul Ansari, Nayan Sheikh, and Humayun Kabir - all residents of Domkal.

Humayun Kabir is a civic volunteer posted at Domkal Police Station.

During interrogation, the name of an eighth accused, Mohammad Ali Mubarak, emerged. Mubarak is reportedly a close associate of the late Domkal MLA, Jafikul Islam. He was arrested later in the day.

Police have also seized four vehicles believed to have been used in the crime.

“We are investigating everyone’s role in the kidnapping. The victim has been rescued and further investigation is underway,” said a senior officer of Murshidabad police district.

Reacting to the incident, Trinamool Congress Domkal Block President Hajiqul Islam stated, “The administration is actively investigating the matter. Injustice will not be tolerated.”

