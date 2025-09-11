JD(U) promises thorough probe in RJD leader's murder in Patna; Pappu Yadav slams govt

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday assured a swift and thorough investigation into the murder of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Allah Rai.

Rajkumar Rai was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Patna on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “Whatever incident occurs in Bihar, the police will not remain silent. The Opposition’s outcry is understandable, but we remain committed to ensuring good governance and strong law and order. The Bihar police will take strict action and bring those responsible to justice.”

RLD leader Malook Nagar hinted at a political conspiracy.

“Reports are suggesting that some INDIA bloc leaders may be behind this murder, with elections around the corner. However, the government is fully sympathetic to the victim’s family, and we are committed to a fair investigation. Those involved will not be spared. This isn’t the time when conspiracies win sympathy -- justice will prevail.”

On the other hand, Opposition MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led government.

“Allah Rai was handicapped, and despite that, he was shot dead. His wife is also disabled. He was just running a shop. This is the law and order situation in Bihar. The state is in complete chaos. The system has collapsed. Everyone is busy with elections, while common people live in fear. There can be no hope for free and fair elections in such an environment,” he told IANS.

The incident occurred in the Munnachak area of Chitragupta Nagar in Patna, just months ahead of the crucial state assembly elections. Sources revealed that Allah Rai was expected to contest the upcoming polls from the Raghopur assembly constituency.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest a land dispute may have led to the fatal attack, as Rai was engaged in land-related businesses.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Officials recovered six cartridges from the scene. CCTV footage from the area captured the killers fleeing the spot, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them, said Patna Eastern SP Parichay Kumar.

