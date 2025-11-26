Setback for Trinamool MLA as Murshidabad farmer refuses to give land for Babri Masjid

Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) A farmer in Murshidabad district on Wednesday said that he would neither sell his land nor allow anyone to build Babri Masjid on his land.

The revelation came days after rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir said he would lay the foundation stone for Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district's Beldanga on December 6.

The rebel Trinamool MLA wants to lay the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid on the land of one farmer named Tajimuddin Chowdhury alias Milon, a resident of Beldanga.

A farmer by profession, Tajimuddin has a total of about 4 acres of land.

Speaking to media persons, the farmer said that he will not sell that land as he does not want a Babri Masjid to be built on that land.

However, despite his objections, preparations for the laying of the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid have begun on that land. Meanwhile, the farmer has started the work of marking the boundary of the land since Wednesday morning. He said that no one will be allowed to enter the land.

The MLA, however, threw a challenge by saying that he would give his life to build the Babri Masjid if necessary.

"There are multiple places in Beldanga. The foundation stone of Babri Masjid will be laid on December 6. No force can stop it. The responsibility of maintaining law and order in the district is not mine alone. If necessary, there will be a fight," he said.

Humayun Kabir also expressed his anger that the Trinamool MLAs Hasanuzzaman Sk and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of Beldanga and Rejinagar constituencies, respectively, are not helping him in any way in the construction of the Babri Masjid.

It may be recalled that Kabir had earlier given a call to lay the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid on December 6, the day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress’s all India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee will be addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on December 6, 1992.

In the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will attend the rally 'Samhati Diwas' (Unity Day) on that day in Kolkata to send across a message of unity and communal harmony.

