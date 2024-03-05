UP Police Recruitment Board Sacks Chairperson Renuka Mishra Over Paper Leak

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Chairperson, Renuka Mishra on Tuesday was sacked by the UP Government, days after the police constable recruitment examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

Rajeev Krishna has been given additional charge as Recruitment Board Chairperson.

More than 48 lakh candidates participated on February 17 and 18 in the constable recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh.

On February 24, the Uttar Pradesh Police Police Recruitment and Promotion Board cancelled the written examination for direct recruitment-2023 to the posts of reserved civilian police in Uttar Pradesh Police.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel the police constable recruitment examination held statewide on February 17 and 18 after the examination paper was allegedly leaked.

The UP CM, in a post on X, said that the state government has ordered to conduct the re-examination for the same within six months.

"UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months...." Yogi said.

He further said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," the UP CM added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the examination of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), not in the paper but at the government level. —ANI