UP Kasganj: 15 Devotees, Including Children, Perish as Trolley Overturns

SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik confirmed the immediate response of police teams, the ongoing search for missing persons, and the hospitalization of the injured.

Uttar Pradesh: A trolley carrying devotees overturned in Kasganj this morning, resulting in the death of 15 persons including children.



On the accident, SP Kasganj Aparna Rajat Kaushik says, "... A Police team was rushed to the spot immediately.

The injured were rescued with the help of locals and sent to the hospital for treatment... 15 people have reportedly died. The search operation is going on to look for missing persons (if any). The matter is being investigated."

