UP Govt To Economically Empower Destitute Women By Imparting Skill Training

Lucknow: In an initiative to make women of Uttar Pradesh self-dependent, the state government will provide vocational training to the destitute women residing in about 13 shelter homes.

Director, Women Welfare and Child Development Manoj Rai informed on Monday that the state government would provide them skill training based on the interests of the women living in the shelter homes.

"There are about 725 women residing in 13 shelter homes established by the government. We have spoken to these women regarding their interest areas and based on the same, we will be providing them with skill training. Once they complete their training, they will also be linked with employment/ self-employment opportunities," he said. "The Yogi government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every eligible person of Uttar Pradesh gets the benefits of the government's schemes. And, through schemes like Mission Shakti, the government seeks to empower people, especially the females of the state," said an official statement.

The Department of Women and Child Development as well as the Skill Development Mission will hold joint sessions to impart skill training to destitute females.

"The department has also communicated with the GM DIC's (General Manager- District Industries Centres) in this context to learn about the requirements of the local market in order to ensure that the trained women got employed locally," said the statement.

The shelter homes are located in districts including Gorakhpur, Mathura, Etawah, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bareilly (two shelter homes), Kanpur Nagar and Agra.

"The state government plans to set up new women's shelters in three districts of UP," according to the statement.

According to Yogi Government's special action plan, new shelters for women, with a capacity of 100 beds each, will be set up in Ghazipur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad districts of UP at a cost of Rs 20.21 crore. Children's homes with a capacity of 50 beds will be built in Agra while State Observation Home with a capacity of 100 beds will be constructed in Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Mirzapur and Chitrakoot. —ANI