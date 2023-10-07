UP CM Yogi Urges Experts To Raise Awareness About Blood Donation Among Citizens

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the commemorative brochure for 'TRANSCON-2023' during the 48th annual national conference of 'TRANSCON -2023.'

This event was organized by the UP Chapter of ISBTI (Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology) in collaboration with the Department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology at King George's Medical University.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "It is often observed that family members are hesitant to donate blood when needed, which reflects their lack of knowledge about the importance of blood donation. Furthermore, a significant issue arises when opportunistic individuals exploit the situation, some blood donors demanding payment and potentially transmitting diseases through donated blood. It's crucial to recognize that a single unit of blood has the potential to save multiple lives."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the upcoming conference is going to be held in the state after 15 years. This conference will serve as a milestone for experts and stakeholders involved in blood transfusion, which will play an important role in taking the state forward in this field.

He said that the government's topmost priority during the COVID period was safeguarding people's lives. The unwavering commitment of doctors and healthcare workers played a pivotal role in achieving victory over the virus. Both the central and state governments are actively striving to introduce the latest advancements in the healthcare sector to the country. Conferences of national importance like these serve as significant platforms for the exchange of cutting-edge health technology.

During the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh faced challenges, including a shortage of ICU beds, specialists, paramedical staff, nursing personnel, and technicians. To address these shortages, training initiatives were initiated, and institutions like KGMU and SGPGI established virtual ICUs across the state, contributing significantly to the fight against COVID-19. The efforts of frontline workers played a pivotal role in minimizing the death rate and curbing the spread of the infection in the state, he added. CM Yogi said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country defeated COVID-19 with the aid of technology. Despite India's population of 140 crores, which is four times the USA's population, India managed to handle the pandemic more effectively, resulting in lower infection and mortality rates compared to the USA. These conferences become a very powerful medium for the exchange of technology.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of raising public awareness about blood donation and suggested organizing conferences in village schools to achieve this goal.

He mentioned the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' program, which runs from Vishwakarma Jayanti to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17th and Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2nd. As part of this program, blood donation drives were conducted in every district, resulting in the collection of 25,000 units of blood statewide and providing an opportunity for many to have their blood groups tested and rare blood types reserved.

CM Yogi appealed to the experts who came to the conference to visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, and Naimisharanya, located in Sitapur.

Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, Principal Secretary of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Prof. Head of the Department of Transfusion, KGMU, participated in the program. Tulika Chandra, KGMU VC Prof. Sonia Nityanand, General Secretary of ISBTI Dr Sangeeta Pathak, Dr AK Tripathi, Vice President of UP Chapter ISBTI Dr Akhilesh Aggarwal etc were present. —ANI