    UP CM Yogi Embarks On Three-Day Tour Of Uttarakhand

    Inam Ansari
    October7/ 2023
    Dehradun / Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday embarked on a three-day tour of Uttarakhand.
    He will participate in the 24th Central Regional Council meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Narendranagar on Saturday morning. CM Adityanath, Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and host Uttarakhand will discuss inter-state connectivity, power, sharing of river water and other matters of common interest.
    On his first day of the visit, BJP state officials gave a grand welcome to Chief Minister Yogi at the GTC helipad in Dehradun. After reaching the GTC helipad, he went straight to the safe house. According to the fixed schedule, CM Yogi, after darshan and worship at Kedarnath Dham on Saturday, will rest at Rudraprayag for the night. After this, on Sunday morning we will reach Chamoli district for the darshan of Lord Bradivishal. The UP CM will reach Grant Airport, Dehradun at 1 p.m., from where he will leave for Lucknow. Meanwhile, he also paid a visit to his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami. —ANI

