UP Chief Minister Engages in Public Interaction at Gorakhnath Temple Grounds

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Facilitates Direct Interaction at Gorakhnath Temple 'Janata Darshan'

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) : Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, conducted a 'Janata Darshan' at the premises of the Gorakhnath temple on Sunday morning, where he attentively addressed the concerns raised by numerous individuals. During the interactive session, attendees, including the Mahant of the temple, presented a spectrum of issues to Yogi Adityanath. Citizens submitted their applications to the Chief Minister, urging him to take necessary actions for resolution.



Yogi Adityanath patiently listened to the participants gathered at the Janata Darshan, meticulously directing their letters to the relevant authorities on-site. He promptly issued instructions to ensure the swift and satisfactory resolution of their problems. Simultaneously, the Chief Minister reassured the public that under his tenure, no injustice would be tolerated, emphasizing his commitment to a fair and just administration.



—Input from Agencies.





