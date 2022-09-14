UKSSSC Paper Leak Case: STF Arrests Brother Of Lucknow-Based Private Firm’s Owner

Dehradun: The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the brother of a private firm’s owner in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examinations paper leak scam.

Lucknow-based RMS TechnoSolutions Pvt Ltd’s was roped in by the UKSSSC to conduct the graduate-level recruitment examination whose question papers were leaked.

Sanjiv Kumar Chauhan, the brother of RMS TechnoSolutions Pvt Ltd’s owner Rajesh Chauhan, was arrested by the STF and produced in a local court from where he was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on Tuesday, the state information department said.

He is charged with taking over 20 candidates from Udham Singh Nagar district to an apartment in Ghaziabad in connivance with another arrested accused Sandeep Sharma to help them solve the leaked question paper, the state information department said.

With the arrest of Sanjiv Kumar Chauhan, the total arrests made in connection with the paper leak case have risen to 39. Rajesh Chauhan was arrested some days ago. —PTI