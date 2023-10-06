U'khand HC Hears PIL Challenging Teachers' Appointment On Basis Of Fake Documents

Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday heard a PIL filed against the appointment of about 3,500 primary and higher secondary school teachers allegedly on the basis of fake documents.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal asked the state government how many teachers’ academic certificates had been verified so far.

The bench also asked how many “fake teachers” had been suspended.

The state government claimed that the documents of 12,000 out of 33,000 teachers have been verified. The process to investigate the rest is underway.

The high court maintained that the matter is very serious and the investigation must be completed soon.

According to the PIL filed by the Student Welfare Society – Haldwani, about 3,500 teachers in primary and higher secondary schools have been appointed on the basis of forged documents.

Some of these teachers were investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), it claimed. —PTI