JDU asks for Kanwar Yatra guidelines on ID Card display to be withdrawn, RLD calls it wrong

After a contentious order in Muzaffarnagar requiring eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display owner names, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi called for a review, highlighting that no such mandates exist in Bihar.

Patna: After a row erupted over eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar being asked to display their owners' names, Janata Dal (United), the ally of the BJP government at the centre, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to review the Muzaffarnagar order or to take the order back.

Speaking to ANI, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said that a Kanwar Yatra bigger than this (in UP) takes place in Bihar.

"A Kanwar Yatra bigger than this (in UP) takes place in Bihar. No such order is in effect there. These prohibitions that have been imposed are in violation of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' that the PM speaks of. The order is not in effect in Bihar nor in Rajasthan and Jharkhand. It would be good if it is reviewed. This order should be taken back," KC Tyagi told ANI.

Another ally of the BJP the RLD said the diktat of asking vendors to show nameplates was absolutely wrong

"Gandhiji, Chaudhary Charan Singh and other personalities have spoken about keeping religion and caste behind. Now, politicians are taking forward religion and caste forward in politics. I think the action is not correct. Why do you make someone write their name on street carts? They have the right to work...This tradition is absolutely wrong. It is up to the customer, they can make purchases from wherever they want...I would like to ask politicians - does consuming alcohol not corrupt you religiously? Does it happen only when you consume meat? So, why is there no prohibition on alcohol? Why do they not speak about alcohol? Because those who do business have a nexus, it is a game of the powerful. These small shops are set up by the poor. So, you are pointing fingers at them. I would demand that ban alcohol too, RLD National General Secretary Trilok Tyag"

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products.

The move by the Uttar Pradesh government to enforce the use of ID Cards by all shops in the state that fall along the Kanwar Yatra route has resulted in a political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition.

On Thursday, the Muzaffarnagar Police had urged all eateries along the Kanwar route to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees.

DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni said, "Police is continuously patrolling the entire Kanwar route. Talks are being held with Kanwar committees, and hotel-dhaba owners and it is being determined that all the hotels and dhabas should maintain cleanliness, and put up rate lists...names of hotel-dhaba owners should be written...everyone has been told about this and everyone agrees to it. Essentially everyone has to do this...adequate arrangements have been made for Kanwar camps.""

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties, that have accused the UP government of singling out one community.

Earlier on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav labelled the order as a "social crime" and called for court intervention, questioning the intention behind the government and administration's actions.

"What will be known from the name of the person whose name is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fateh? The honourable court should take suo-motto cognizance investigate the intention of the government behind such administration, and take appropriate punitive action. Such orders are social crimes that want to spoil the peaceful environment of harmony," he said in a post on X.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the order, likening it to apartheid and Nazi-era practices, and challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order if he has the "courage."

"Seeing this order of the Uttar Pradesh government, it seems as if the spirit of Hitler has entered them. Will you give so much importance to a trip that you will ruin the livelihood of others? Will you work for only one community? Where is the Constitution? I challenge Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order if he has the courage. Clear discrimination is happening against Muslims," Owaisi added.

The Kanwar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, is scheduled to begin on July 22.

—ANI