    Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter At JK's Shopian

    April14/ 2022

    Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, police said. “Two terrorists killed. Search operation going on,” police said.

    The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place at Badigam Zainapora area of Shopian after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

    As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

    —IANS

