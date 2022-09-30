    Menu
    Environment

    Two quakes jolt NE

    The Hawk
    September30/ 2022

    Guwahati: The northeast was jolted by two back-to-back earthquakes on Friday, officials informed.

    The National Centre for Seismology said that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, with an epicentre in Myanmar, was recorded at 3.52 a.m. 

    It lay at a depth of 140 km.

    The second earthquake at 7.53 a.m. was of 3.8-magnitude and at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was located in Manipur's Kamjong area.

    However no loss of life or property was received from any location yet.

    Tremors due to both the quakes were felt in Assam.

    The entire northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone which triggers frequent earthquakes.

    —IANS 

