Two minors, five adults arrested for 'Sar Tan Se Juda'

Amethi (The Hawk): Two minors and five others were arrested for allegedly shouting 'Sar Tan Se Juda' during a Barawafat procession in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, a FIR was filed.

The incident occurred during a Barawafat procession at Mohammad Jaisi's shrine in Amethi.

Every year, hundreds of devotees gathered to celebrate the festival with a procession. This year, however, the mood of a certain section of the rally appeared aggressive.

A viral video of this procession showed dozens of young people and children shouting the offensive slogan Sar tan se juda.

When the police became aware of the situation, they opened an investigation and named nine people.

DIG Amarendra Kumar Singh arrived on the scene to investigate the incident.

According to Amethi Superintendent of Police Ilamaran, this video is from the Jais area.

