Two injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

Imphal: Officials claimed on Saturday that two civilians were hurt as protesters battled with security personnel in Imphal town overnight and attempted to torch the homes of BJP leaders.

Throughout the night, reports of automatic gunfire came in from two different locations in Manipur: Kwakta, in the Bishnupur district, and Kangvai, in the Churachandpur district.

The Iringbam police station in Imphal West was also a target of a looting attempt. There were no stolen firearms, though.

To prevent rioters from congregating in the state capital, the Army, the Assam Rifles, and the Manipur Rapid Action Force marched together until midnight.

Around a thousand people gathered in an attempt to torch nearby structures to the palace.

The gathering was dispersed by RAF tear gas and rubber bullet fire.

Another crowd attempted arson on the home of MLA Biswajeet. However, the RAF column successfully dispersed the gathering.

After midnight, another mob stormed the BJP office in Sinjemai, but an Army column quickly dispersed them.

At about the same time, a mob attempted to damage Sharda Devi's house in Porampet in Imphal, who is the president of the BJP (women's) wing. Police were able to scatter the young people.—Inputs from Agencies