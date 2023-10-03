Two earthquakes jolt Nepal in quick succession

Kathmandu [Nepal]: Two earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 and 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, with tremors felt in large parts of India, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The two tremors were felt within less than half an hour time. The first quake occured at 14:25:52 IST, followed by another at 14:51:04 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The depth of first quake (4.6 magnitude) was found to be 10 km whereas of the second (6.2 magnitude) was found to be 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal," the posted on X.

No casualties or damages have been reported as of yet.

