Two children killed in bee attack in UP, grandmother seriously injured

Gonda (UP): Two minor brothers died after being stung by bees in the Mankapur area of this district, police said on Wednesday.

The children were identified as Yug (6), and Yogesh Shukla (4).

Their grandmother Uttama Devi (70), who tried to save them, was also severely injured in the attack on Tuesday and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Sadar circle officer Shilpa Verma said that the two children were going to a government ration shop in Madnapur village with their grandmother when the incident took place.

"Villagers tried to smoke away the bees, but it was too late," said Verma.

The children were taken to a private hospital, but the doctors declared them dead.

The children’s parents were inconsolable and the villagers were shocked and saddened by the tragic accident.

Bee attacks can be fatal, especially for children and the elderly.

It is important to take precautions to avoid being stung, such as avoiding areas where bees are present, wearing protective clothing, and being aware of your surroundings, the doctors said.

—IANS