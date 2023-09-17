Trinamool leader arrested on molestation charges

Kolkata: A popular doctor in his area and also an influential leader of Trinamool Congress in the Indo-Bangladesh bordering sub-division of Bangaon in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was arrested on Sunday on charges of molestation of a woman.

The arrested doctor was identified as Dr Subrata Sarkar, a former member of Gaighata Panchayat Samiti under Bangaon sub-division. He was arrested after a 24-year-old woman accused the doctor-leader of molestation.

Local police sources said that as per the complaint filed at the Gaighata Police Station by the victim and her family members, she went to the chamber of the accused doctor for a medical check-up. There, taking advantage of the vacant chamber, the accused doctor grabbed her and tried to molest her on Saturday evening.

The woman somehow managed to escape from her clutches, returned home and narrated the entire incident to her family members, who were in an initial stage of shock as the accused doctor had been acting as their family- physician for quite some time now.

When the family members along with the neighbours assembled in front of the chamber of the accused doctor- leader and started protesting there. The cops from the local police station reached the spot and persuaded the agitated mob not to take the law into their hands. Finally, the police arrested the accused.

