    Menu
    States & UTs

    Uttarakhand: Electricity Commission Increases Electricity Rates By 7% For 2024-25

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    April27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Electricity

    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission has increased electricity rates by seven per cent for 2024-25.
    "Electricity rates in Uttarakhand have been increased by about seven per cent," the Commission's acting chairman ML Prasad, said on Friday.
    However, there has been no increase in fixed charges for 4.5 lakh BPL consumers and snowbound consumers.
    According to the new rates issued by the Regulatory Commission, domestic consumers have been charged 25 paise for consumption of electricity up to 100 units, 30 paise for 101 to 200 units, and 40 paise per unit for 201 to 400 units.
    Last year, the commission increased electricity rates by 9.64 per cent for 2023-24. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission BPL Consumers Electricity Rates
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in