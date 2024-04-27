CSIR-IIP Celebrated Its 65th Foundation Day

Dehradun (The Hawk): Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR)-Indian Institute of Petroleum(IIP), Dehradun,celebrated its 65th Foundation Day on its campus today. It is a premier R&D organization established on 14th April 1960. Padma Bhushan DrV K Saraswat, Hon'ble Member NITIAayog and Mentor CSIR-IIP, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The celebration marked the institute'srich history of pioneering research, innovative technologies, and industry collaborations.

Dr V.K. Saraswat while speaking on the ocassioncongratulated the team CSIR-IIP and conveyed his best wishes on the 65thFoundation Day of the Institute. He also delivered a lecture on the "Energy Transition in India". In his talk,Dr Saraswat emphasized the cleaner and carbon-free technologies that will drive the world in the near future. He also invited scientists to undertake challenging research in e-Methanol and Green Hydrogen. The takeaway from the talk could be summarized as follows: For Indian technologies to remain competent around the globe, we need to start working on carbon neutrality rigorously.

Dr V.K. Saraswat also interacted with the scientific fraternity of CSIR-IIP. During the interaction,He praised the team of scientists, technicians, students, and staff, which added glory to the institute. The Director CSIR-IIP presented the roadmap of the institute from 2024 to 2030 to accomplish the Vikasit Bharat . Dr.Saraswat appraised the roadmap and proposed various suggestions for making it more beneficial to the nation.

Dr Harender Singh Bisht, Director CSIR-IIP, highlighted various achievements made by the institute during the last 64 years, which included the Numaligarh Wax Plant, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, US Grade Gasoline, Medical Oxygen Units, Sweeting Catalyst, PNG Burner, Improved Gur Bhatti etc to mention a few. The students and teachers from the Oak Grove School, Mussoorie, also attended the programas a part of the Jigyasa 2.0 program. The students visited various laboratories at the institute and interacted with the scientists and research scholars working in them. The motive of the Jigyasa 2.0 program is to inculcate scientific temperament among school-going kids so that they grow up as budding scientists in the country.

The celebration concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Shri Anjum Sharma, Sr Controller of Administration CSIR-IIP. Team CSIR-IIP sincerely thanks all the individuals who provided unconditional support in making the program successful.