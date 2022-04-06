Trash Skimmer And Weed Remover Machine To Clean Ganga River In Kanpur

Kanpur (The Hawk): Keeping Ganga river clean is one of the top priorities of the government. To strengthen the objective on ground, the Kanpur Smart City Limited, in association with the Kanpur Nagar Nigam labour, has taken up the special project of “Trash Skimmer & Weed remover”. This specialised machine costing around Rs.1.9 Crore devised and manufactured in India (Mumbai) is meant for effective removal of trash/waste like polythene, clothes, metal items, puja wastes, dead animal and birds etc from the water. It is also helpful in removing the Weed (jalakumbhi) from the water. This machine is procured by the Kanpur Smart City Limited and will be run by the Kanpur Nagar Nigam.

This machine will cover 8 Kms of length of Ganga every day, will collect the waste and weed and will remove that from the river which will be later collected by the Nagar Nigam. The company supplying the machine will run it for 5 years and the operation and maintenance cost will be borne by the Kanpur Smart City Limited for next 5 years and then it will be handed over to the Kanpur Nagar Nigam. The machine is procured by Kanpur Smart City Limited 15 days ago.

On Wednesday, the Divisional Commissioner, Kanpur, Dr Raj Shekhar, along with Nagar Ayukt and Smart City officers visited the site to see the trial running of the machine. It is a good project and will help to keep Ganga clean to large extent. DC directed the CEO Smart City to ensure that the Service Level Agreement with the service giving company should cover all important aspects of running and maintenance and it should deliver very good results. He also asked to depute one officer from Nagar Nigam (Environment Engineer) to monitor the working of this machine on daily basis and to report to the CEO Smart City.

DC also asked the management of the service providing company to install “GPS” on the machine and to give GPS based daily report about the functioning of the machine. The daily photographs and videographs of the activities taken up by the machine will be recorded with GPS time stamping. After 15 days of trail and testing, this machine will be put to regular use, he informed.

—KA