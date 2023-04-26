    Menu
    Top Delhi school receives bomb threat on email

    The Hawk
    April26/ 2023

    According to an official, the Delhi Public School (DPS) on Mathura Road got an email of bomb threat on Wednesday morning.

    New Delhi: The Delhi Public school (DPS) on Mathura Road received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, however, nothing suspicious has been found so far, said an official.

    As per sources, a police control room call was received around 8:10 a.m from the school following which a police team, bomb squad rushed to the spot.

    "The school was evacuated. So far, nothing suspicious has been found," said the sources.

    Details are awaited.

    Earlier, on April 12, a private school in Delhi was evacuated after a similar threat.

    The email received by the Indian School in Defence Colony later turned out to be a hoax. IANS

