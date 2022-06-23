Tomar Calls To Promote Natural Farming To Reduce Dependence On Chemical Inputs In Farming

Solan (The Hawk): Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare stressed on the need to work towards the promotion and development of alternative agriculture practices to reduce the dependence on chemical inputs in agriculture. Shri Tomar expressed these views while visiting Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. Shri Tomar was at university to attend an event in Solan on Thursday.

During the discussion with University Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Shri Tomar also inquired about the progress of the National Committee formed for designing the course curricula on Natural Farming for students of agriculture universities. Prof. Chandel, who is a member of this national committee, briefed the Agriculture Minister about the work undertaken by the committee. Shri Tomar suggested that the curriculum must be designed in such a manner that it focuses on imparting practical knowledge to ensure its effectiveness so that the students can design and set up a natural farm after completing their education.

He also inquired about the Prakritik Krishi Khushal Kisan Yojana of Himachal Pradesh and discussed in detail about the farmers and their results. The natural farming practice has been proving to be a boon to farmers not only in terms of sustaining their livelihood but is also cutting farmers' dependence on market driven chemical inputs, saving water and improving soil health.

Professor Chandel also briefed him about the various activities being done by the state government and the university promoting the concept of natural farming and scientific data generation on Natural farming practices through experiments. He requested and invited Shri Tomar to visit Himachal Pradesh to interact with the farmers practicing natural farming in the state and also visit their fields.

The Union Agriculture Minister also planted a deodar tree at the Nature park in the university campus on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Shri Suresh Kashyap, MP Shimla, Shri Virender Kashyap, former MP and all the statutory officers of the university were present on the occasion.