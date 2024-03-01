Tollywood Crumbles Because Bollywood / Hollywood Enter Any Moment Now: Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay DevGun, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, etc, etc already are insidious now in Tollywood, so far God Forsaken due to paucity of cash, infrastructures, facilities, the masses' so-called 'narrow liking', but all that pooh-pooh now. Its almost magical now in Kolkata now: Tollywood is many, many times more than Bollywood, Mollywood etc; how, it is still a fully-guarded secret, thanks to the all-round ebullient West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her current "West Bengal Badhao / Chadhao Operation, Pnahoochaao Mumbai Standard Se Bhee Oopar". Her Tollywood awwal no. and not Bollywood is instantly a grand hit with even Bollywood directors, producers, financiers etc are zooming in to Tollywood en masse. ...Naturally, the till now, Tollywood starlets, crestfallen already, in the ruling TMC are resigning and moving in to lairs realising they are smaller than even pygmies in front of the above Mumbai-Hero/Heroine No.1. Thus, its better to save faces fr6 now itself.

—Soumitra Bose