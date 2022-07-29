TN will organise tiger summit, says Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu would organise the 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with the central government in the month of October this year, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.





On his twitter handle, Stalin said: "Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India's tiger population with 264 Tigers as per NTCA. I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with GOI at Chennai in October 2022 as a fitting tribute to TN's pioneering efforts in Tiger Conservation.

—PTI