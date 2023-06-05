The Distance That Has Increased Between Education, Sports And Children's Literature In Children Has To Be Ended

Vijay Garg

At the age at which we were learning to cycle in fear, our eyes wide open when we see children of that age performing stunts and riding a motorcycle. His fingers moving smoothly on mobile and laptop are no less surprising. What's not here? If you search, you will find a variety of fascinating literature from Shakespeare, Gorky, Balzac, Lewis Carroll to Premchand, Prasad, Subhadrakumari Chau-han, Dinkar, Satyajit Ray, Gulzar, Bachchan. Here If there is animation, then there is also a scary world of ghosts! Along with video games, cartoons, gambling full of creepy adventures, there will also be baseless stories of gamers-hackers. Three decades ago, TV, then video games and now the Internet with unlimited data through mobile-laptops have made such arrangements to keep today's children busy that the playground and books have gone away from them. Safdar Hashmi had once written a poem – 'Books want to say something'. In this, the significance of books was underlined on many levels. but as of today… The things of the books of the past, of the people of the world, of today and tomorrow, of joys and sorrows – all are contained in one Google. Today's children are living in such a beautiful and big world! But they are sad. Ruckus, pranks, pranks, playfulness – all this is a part of childhood. What a childhood if it is not there! Measured behavior, veiled seriousness, surrounded by loneliness and eyes empty of the glow of dreams... Something seems fishy. In our own childhood, there was no bright situation like today, but innumerable beats of happiness were included. from bus stands and puddles Filled village, at the end of which the dense amra is and further down the sky used to cover the earth. Small world and our many curiosities related to it… our parents were there for this! There was a whole bunch of grandparents, uncles and aunts and brothers and sisters. We could speak our mind to whoever was free in these. Even the elders of the neighborhood did not hold back in guiding us. In winter, a world of stories used to populate around the bonfire. Some stories were narrated in full singing. listen to these stories Our mind used to be very alert filled with joy, nostalgia, mystery-thrill and curiosity of 'what will happen now'. Stories hidden in proverbs, lullabies, sports songs, kathbaithi, bujhowal (puzzles) were scattered in many streets for our entertainment. A lot of mental exercise was required to solve the Kathabaithi and Buzhouval. What mattered most in our childhood was the cultural beats of folk life and the intense interaction between the community. Fairs and festivals used to bring occasions of communal gaiety in our lives. We used to play together a lot. today from city to village Till now the world of collectivism and dialogue has disappeared. The child does not even start speaking properly that the horse of the long race of career starts being made. He wants to go out and play with the kids, but his mother makes him learn English nursery rhymes so that he gets admission in a good English medium school. A three-year-old child is forced to carry the ambitions of his parents in his bag. Between school, homework and coaching, children became playgrounds, stories of grandmothers, mutual fistfights of classmates, mischief. And have gone away from children's literature. Yes, they have mobile, TV and remote. Children now have access to everything they shouldn't be seeing right now! It is being seen that instead of better performance in studies, today's children are losing their sensitivity. The instinct of softness, innocence, spontaneity, innocence, emotionality, playfulness is becoming rare from their mind. Uncontrolled excitement, resentment, violence and aggression are on the rise in these children. Some of today's children sometimes go mad in anger and attack classmates, teachers, principals, even Deadly attacks on parents have started. Actually, private sector education is basically a negative intervention in the mainstream of education. There was study in our time as well, but it was not such a lightening thing! Educationists are now realizing that if children are to be made better citizens of tomorrow, to mold them as sensitive human beings, to restore the qualities of sociality and community within them, then the distance between education, sports and children's literature has increased. , it has to end. We have to give children such an environment where children can readI learn more. Play around and be creative.

—The Hawk Features