The Car Went Uncontrolled And Fell Into A Deep Gorge, One Dead And Two Seriously Injured

Bhawali/Bageshwar: (The Hawk): A car going from Haldwani to Bageshwar on the Bhawali-Almora National Highway near Niglat suddenly went uncontrolled and fell into a deep gorge, in this accident one died while two were seriously injured. Car number UK 18 J- 5712 going from Haldwani to Kapkot Bageshwar in the morning fell into a deep gorge near Niglat. Village head/ gram pradhan Pankaj Nigaltiya told that there were three passengers including the driver in the vehicle, as soon as the car fell into the ditch, the villagers rushed to help and even while the army was passing by, the police also reached the spot in a short while, killed the three injured. were pulled out and with the help of 108 ambulances all the three injured were brought to Bhawali.Was taken to the hospital.Where driver Hayat Singh (54) son Kunwar Singh was declared dead by the doctor. While Khim Singh and Kushal Singh are seriously injured. Both are being treated .