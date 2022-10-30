The Assam police have seized drugs valued at 15 crores

Guwahati (The Hawk): On Saturday, the Assam Police in the Karbi Anglong district seized a shipment of illegal substances with an estimated street value of Rs 15 crore.

Those drugs were found in a car that had been travelling from Manipur. The police knew about the cocaine shipment in transit. As a result, the Bokajan subdistrict established a Naka checking post at Dilai Tiniali.

John Das, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, explained that they had found 4 kilogrammes of morphine secreted in the rear of a car with the registration number UP-14BV-4234 that had been intercepted on its way from Manipur.

Hemkholal Lunkin (age 37) and Jangminlal Haokip (age 30) were two more drug dealers apprehended by the police (38). Both suspects have Manipuri ancestry.

The source from the police department further mentioned that the estimated market value of the drugs was Rs 15 crore.

A formal complaint has been filed under the National Domestic Violence Act. The inquiry is now being conducted.

On Wednesday morning, Assam police in the Karbi Anglong district found and confiscated a massive haul of illegal substances. Four suspected drug traffickers were arrested, and two vehicles were seized by the police.

