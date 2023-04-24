seized
Major NIA crackdown on nexus between gangsters, terrorists, drug mafia; 76 locations in 8 states raided
In Guwahati, drugs worth Rs 14 crore were seized
Drugs worth Rs 7 crore recovered at Assam-Nagaland border; 3 arrested
Mephedrone, raw materials valued Rs. 478 billion, and five people are held by Gujarat ATS
The Assam police have seized drugs valued at 15 crores
Gold, cash worth Rs 390 cr seized in week-long I-T raid in Maha's Jalna
Foreign cigarettes, smuggled from Myanmar, seized in Mizoram
ED arrests Bengal minister hours after Rs 21cr seized from his aide
