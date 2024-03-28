    Menu
    Telangana: Fire breaks out at Ravi Foods in Katedan industrial area, no casualties reported

    The Hawk
    March28/ 2024
    Emergency Teams Respond to Blaze in Telangana's Katedan Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported. Efforts Ongoing to Control Fire at Dukes Brand Manufacturer.

    Rangareddy (Telangana): A massive fire broke out at Ravi Foods in Katedan industrial area in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Thursday morning.
    Six fire tenders were rushed to the site of the fire at the manufacturing unit of the company behind the Dukes brand of biscuits, wafers and confectionery.

    Efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

    According to the officials, no casualties have been reported as of now.
    Fire official, Srinivas said, "The fire broke out in Ravi Foods. Six fire engines reached the spot to douse the blaze. There have been no causalities reported until now. This incident happened today early in the morning at 5 am. Efforts are underway to control the fire."

    —ANI

