Tamil Nadu: Governor Ravi pays last respects to MS Swaminathan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday paid his last respects to the mortal remains of the eminent agricultural scientist Prof MS Swaminathan.

Swaminathan, the driving force behind India’s Green Revolution had passed away at his Chennai residence on September 28 at the age of 98.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Thursday announced that Swaminathan’s funeral will take place with police honours as a recognition of his immense contributions to the Agriculture department as a world-renowned scientist.

“His pioneering work in the field of sustainable food security has had a profound impact worldwide. I will always cherish the moments I spent with him. My thoughts are with his family and the global science community during this difficult time,” Stalin said in a tweet on X.

Earlier in a post on social media, Raj Bhavan said "Deeply saddened at the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan the father of Green Revolution and builder of modern Bharat."

"He will always live in our hearts and minds.", the Governor said. "My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!-Governor Ravi", the Raj Bhavan said in the post.

Among those who paid their respects to the mortal remains of the late agricultural scientist today was the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) the cremation of Prof Swaminathan will be conducted with police honours at the Besant Nagar Crematorium at 12 noon today. His body was placed at the MSSRF in Taramani, Chennai for members of the public to pay their respects.

Born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, leaves behind a legacy that has forever altered the landscape of Indian agriculture and global food security.

He has served as the Chairman of the Government of India’s National Commission on Farmers, President of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, Chairman of the High-Level Panel of Experts (HLPE) of the World Committee on Food Security (CFS), Member of the Indian Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Former Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research and International Rice Research Institute amongst others.

He was the recipient of the first World Food Prize for his leadership in India’s Green Revolution and numerous other national and international awards including Padma Vibushan, Ramon Magsaysay award.

Swaminathan worked very closely with many former Prime Ministers of India, and Heads of states for the success of the ‘Green Revolution,’ a programme that paved the way for quantum jump in food production and for a “Hunger free India & World”.

He headed the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Taramani, Chennai.

He was known as the "Father of Economic Ecology" by the United Nations Environment Programme.

According to a statement by the MSSRF, his advocacy of sustainable agriculture makes him an acknowledged world leader in the field of sustainable food security. He also worked closely with Norman Borlaug, a celebrated American farm scientist and 1970 Nobel Laureate on developing high-yielding wheat varieties.

He secured two undergraduate degrees, including one from the Agricultural College, Coimbatore (now, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University).

Prof Swaminathan is survived by his three daughters Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan.

He was awarded by Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise by recalling his interactions with the agriculture scientist.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his ground breaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation" the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators" the Prime Minister added.

—ANI