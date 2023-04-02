Study Without Internet

Vijay Garg

It is a disturbing fact that out of one million government schools in the country, only 2.47 lakh schools have internet facility. This number is only 24 percent. Delhi and Chandigarh can pat themselves on the fact that there is 100 per cent internet availability in schools. By the way, this should not be said to be a surprise in the country's capital Delhi and Chandigarh, the capital of the two states, because these cities are the centers of policy-makers of the country and the structural framework here is strong. but in other states Punjab's better performance is pleasant. Internet facility has been made available in about 47 percent government schools in Punjab. Undoubtedly, credit for this should be given to the activeness of the education department and the awareness of the teachers. But the availability of internet in the government schools of Haryana, which are connected from three sides to the national capital Delhi, is 29 percent. In spite of distribution of lakhs of tabs and laptops in schools and many campaigns by the government, the percentage remaining low is a Yaksha question. On the other hand, 27 percent in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Only 22 percent of the schools in Kashmir have internet connectivity. In fact, recently Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had told in the Lok Sabha on Monday that only 24 per cent government schools in the country have internet availability. In which the condition of Bihar is worst where internet facility is available only in 5.8 percent schools. More or less, internet facility is available in 5.9 per cent government schools in Mizoram. The availability of 8.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh also shows a worrying situation. Similarly in Odisha only eight Percent government schools have internet service availability. Among the big states, the most pleasant situation is said to be that of Kerala where 94.5 per cent government schools are equipped with internet connectivity. Similarly, internet facility is available in 94.1 percent schools in Gujarat. In such a situation, it is natural to raise the question that what would have been the condition of education in government schools amid nationwide lockdown and other communication restrictions during the Corona crisis? How much would the students have been able to study in these two interrupted years? Anyway remember these official figures Even if it is accepted as correct, the question arises that what percentage of teachers in these government schools are proficient in teaching through internet? Also, have we missed out on making emergency situations like the Covid pandemic a new opportunity? This was an opportunity to take full advantage of information and communication technology and get involved in providing internet facility to government schools. To say that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had claimed that one thousand crore rupees for information and communication technology i.e. ICT laboratories and states and center Rs 909.6 crore has been sanctioned for smart classes in union territories. But it remains to be seen how many schools got its benefit and internet facility has been made available there. Along with this, the Education Minister also said that the responsibility of improving telecom facilities has been given to BSNL. This thing demands investigation that how effective these government efforts have been seen at the ground level. But one thing is certain that how deep the division has become in the education world in the country. On one side there are five star private schools, Where the children of the rich class, policy-makers and elite class are studying, the basic need like internet is not available in government schools. Undoubtedly, poverty is at the root of all problems. In such a situation, it becomes the moral responsibility of the Central and State Governments to provide basic facilities like internet without delay to make government schools compatible with the global trend. Otherwise, we will create an army of educated illiterates in the country. This is the reason why unemployed students pursuing higher education in the country belong to the fourth category.are seen applying for government jobs. Voluntary organizations, industrialists and responsible citizens in the country should contribute to bring government schools into the mainstream.

—The Hawk Features