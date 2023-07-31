    Menu
    World

    Sri Lanka's main Tamil party wants 'enhanced and meaningful' devolution of power under 13A

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July31/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Colombo: The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the largest Tamil political party in Sri Lanka, has called for "enhanced and meaningful" devolution of power as a result of the controversial 13th Amendment being fully implemented.

    Sri Lanka's minority Tamil population has long pushed for the government to honour the 13th Amendment's promise of devolved power.

    Following the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord of 1987, the 13th Amendment (13A) was enacted. By temporarily merging the Northern and Eastern provinces, it established nine new provinces as devolved units.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :Sri Lanka Tamil political party TNA implementation
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in