Sri Lanka's main Tamil party wants 'enhanced and meaningful' devolution of power under 13A

Colombo: The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the largest Tamil political party in Sri Lanka, has called for "enhanced and meaningful" devolution of power as a result of the controversial 13th Amendment being fully implemented.

Sri Lanka's minority Tamil population has long pushed for the government to honour the 13th Amendment's promise of devolved power.

Following the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord of 1987, the 13th Amendment (13A) was enacted. By temporarily merging the Northern and Eastern provinces, it established nine new provinces as devolved units.